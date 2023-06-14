1,038,125 Shares in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Acquired by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,038,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,390,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 172,960 shares worth $6,183,509. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.