180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,172 shares of company stock worth $212,757. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
180 Degree Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
