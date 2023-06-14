18,445 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Exelixis by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $19,600,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after buying an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $16,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 97,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,719. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

