20,000 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Black Knight makes up approximately 1.1% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $239,752,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

