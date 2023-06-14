21,901 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

