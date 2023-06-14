720,489 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

