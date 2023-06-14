8,335 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

