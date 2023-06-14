Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

