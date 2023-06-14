Acelyrin, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
