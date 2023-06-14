Acelyrin, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin

Acelyrin Company Profile

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008.

(Get Rating)

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.