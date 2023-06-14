Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0012

Achain (ACT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $136,628.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002369 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002977 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

