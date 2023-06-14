Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $24,680.00 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $24,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854,597 shares in the company, valued at $47,565,726.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $10,832.09.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

