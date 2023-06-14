Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $24,680.00 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $24,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854,597 shares in the company, valued at $47,565,726.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $10,832.09.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

