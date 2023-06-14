Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Adobe has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 26.32% 36.53% 19.35% Synopsys 17.41% 16.29% 9.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 15 12 0 2.44 Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings for Adobe and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adobe currently has a consensus target price of $439.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $434.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Adobe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and Synopsys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $18.00 billion 12.21 $4.76 billion $10.15 47.19 Synopsys $5.08 billion 13.48 $984.59 million $5.93 75.88

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Synopsys. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adobe beats Synopsys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

