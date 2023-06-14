Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.33. 95,655,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,821,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

