Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.33. 95,655,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,821,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

