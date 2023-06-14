Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $2.88 Million Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,392 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.25% of Semrush worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

