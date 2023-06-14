Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 384,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zeta Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zeta Global by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 187,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of ZETA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

