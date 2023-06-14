aelf Market Capitalization Tops $168.38 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $168.38 million and $3.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002940 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

