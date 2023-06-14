Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $17.69. Affirm shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 5,545,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Affirm by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

