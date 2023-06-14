Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.88. 4,060,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,917,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 276,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Stories

