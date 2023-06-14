AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,954. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

