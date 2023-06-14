AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,954. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.