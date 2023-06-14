Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,145 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.