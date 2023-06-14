Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.67). 2,778,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,873,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.40 ($1.66).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.50.

Airtel Africa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

