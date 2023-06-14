Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.65

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 50687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

