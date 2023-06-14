Albar Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 89,212 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,212 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 90,045 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

