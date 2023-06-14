Albar Capital Ltd Invests $313,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.