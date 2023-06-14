Algert Global LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

NYSE RS opened at $258.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

