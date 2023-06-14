Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup accounts for 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

