Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $4,516,820. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

