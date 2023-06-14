Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BOX worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,370. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOX Stock Performance
BOX stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.