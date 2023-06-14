Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BOX worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,370. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX Stock Performance

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

BOX stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

