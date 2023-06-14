Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $195.26 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,585 shares of company stock worth $3,462,210. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

