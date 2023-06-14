Algert Global LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan Price Performance

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. Stepan has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

