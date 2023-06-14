Algert Global LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.6 %
SMCI opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $270.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
