Algert Global LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Jabil worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $23,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 255,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $16,839,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.