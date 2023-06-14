Algert Global LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MANH opened at $191.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

