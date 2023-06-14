Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.