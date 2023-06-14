Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,651 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Industries worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

