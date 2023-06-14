Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1,069.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

