Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 693,144 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 693,144 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Blueprint Medicines worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,352,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.