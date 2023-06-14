Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 694,847 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,847 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dynatrace worth $37,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DT opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,143.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,073,743 shares of company stock valued at $937,072,354. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

