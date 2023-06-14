AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,245,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 743,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 124,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

