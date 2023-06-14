Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

