Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 23,116 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.