Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

PINS stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

