Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.