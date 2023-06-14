Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,118 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $916.27 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.01 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $913.54 and a 200-day moving average of $857.55.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

