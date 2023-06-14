Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $1.58 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

