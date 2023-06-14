Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $612,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

