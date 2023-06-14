Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $979,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

