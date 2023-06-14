Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

OGE opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.