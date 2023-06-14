Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $105.20 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,195,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Allstate Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

