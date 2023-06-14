Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,266 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

