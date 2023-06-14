Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,513,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,350,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

